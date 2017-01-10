Is Rajon Rondo Trying to George Costanza His Way Out of Bulls Purgatory?

Rajon Rondo’s short tenure with the Chicago Bulls has been rocky to say the least. He was suspended for a game in early December for an incident involving assistant coach Jim Boylen and has been benched since New Year’s Eve. Rondo will be back on the floor Tuesday night in Washington and before the game he had an impressively candid session with the media about the situation in Chicago. Could he be trying to force his way out of the Windy City?
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tweeted the entire pre-game media session out, and it’s a fascinating look at what’s going on with the Bulls:
As it stands right now, the Bulls are not considering releasing Rondo, but it’s clear the organization, coach and player are not on the same page. I read those comments as a guy who is trying to build a road out of town. He’s clearly not happy and there could be irreconcilable differences between he and head coach Fred Hoiberg.
The Bulls currently own the seventh-seed in the Eastern Conference, but are in a tie with the Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks for the final spot in the postseason. The Bulls could use some of the old Rajon Rondo right now, but instead they’re getting a guy averaging just 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game. His PER of 11.19 is the lowest of his career by almost two full points.
Rondo is 30 and in his 10th NBA season. No one was expecting him to light it up with the Bulls this year. But he and the team have both been disappointments. His comments about Hoiberg are telling, especially since the head coach should be on the same page as his point guard.
Rondo’s statements aren’t going to help the situation but you get the feeling he’s exasperated. He seems to be daring the Bulls to let him go.
