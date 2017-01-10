Is Rajon Rondo Trying to George Costanza His Way Out of Bulls Purgatory?

Rajon Rondo’s short tenure with the Chicago Bulls has been rocky to say the least. He was suspended for a game in early December for an incident involving assistant coach Jim Boylen and has been benched since New Year’s Eve. Rondo will be back on the floor Tuesday night in Washington and before the game he had an impressively candid session with the media about the situation in Chicago. Could he be trying to force his way out of the Windy City?

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tweeted the entire pre-game media session out, and it’s a fascinating look at what’s going on with the Bulls:

Rondo remains bemused by his benching, said he's been playing pickup outside the practice facility to try to stay in shape. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo calls his situation the most confusing of his career. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

PR person tries to cut off interview, Rondo said to keep going. "I haven't had this much attention in awhile." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

That was an epic 11-minute session with Rondo. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo didn't say anything already posted to my feed in angry or mean-spirited fashion. Totally relaxed, having fun, tho bemused by benching. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo on if he and Hoiberg have talked much about his circumstance: "Um. How can I say this? No." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo on benching: "I got a slight explanation from another guy on the staff. A guy told me that he was saving me from myself." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo on benching: "In Cleveland, they told me I had a negative 20 in Indiana at halftime. I think that was part of the reason." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo: "Save me from myself. I never heard that before in my life. But I guess he was trying to do the best thing for me." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo: "When I signed here, why I wanted to come here, it’s a lot different than what I anticipated." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

Rondo: "You’re only as good as your coach thinks you are. That’s a big part of each individual’s success in the NBA." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

How would Rondo classify his relationship with Hoiberg: "We speak. Cordial. Nothing much to say. Trying to get a win." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 10, 2017

As it stands right now, the Bulls are not considering releasing Rondo, but it’s clear the organization, coach and player are not on the same page. I read those comments as a guy who is trying to build a road out of town. He’s clearly not happy and there could be irreconcilable differences between he and head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Rondo is playing like he wants to get Hoiberg fired pic.twitter.com/lemYariosB — Stephen Noh (@hungarianjordan) December 30, 2016

The Bulls currently own the seventh-seed in the Eastern Conference, but are in a tie with the Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks for the final spot in the postseason. The Bulls could use some of the old Rajon Rondo right now, but instead they’re getting a guy averaging just 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game. His PER of 11.19 is the lowest of his career by almost two full points.

Rondo is 30 and in his 10th NBA season. No one was expecting him to light it up with the Bulls this year. But he and the team have both been disappointments. His comments about Hoiberg are telling, especially since the head coach should be on the same page as his point guard.

Rondo’s statements aren’t going to help the situation but you get the feeling he’s exasperated. He seems to be daring the Bulls to let him go.