John Cena to Star in Movie As Dad Whose Daughter Has Prom Virginity Loss Pact

John Cena has been wetting his beak in all sorts of work away from WWE in recent years. He had a supporting role in Trainwreck, and has hosted the ESPYs and SNL.

Deadline reports on his next project, a film called The Pact:

The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon and stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena, revolves around three parents who discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom. Together, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

Can’t wait to see what hijinks that involves…..