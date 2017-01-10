Knicks Twitter Suggests Booking Train Early With Picture of Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose went AWOL on Monday, but returned to the Knicks on Tuesday without much of an explanation. All we do know is that Rose left town and if he had planned to leave, he didn’t tell anyone. On Tuesday afternoon, the Knicks Twitter suggested booking Amtrak tickets early to save money. The accompanying picture was of Derrick Rose. The Knicks have since deleted the tweet, but I’m sure Amtrak would love to let people know about their free on-board Wifi and the fact that both phone calls and text message work on all their trains.
