Mark Hunt Sues Brock Lesnar, UFC, and Dana White

Mark Hunt has filed a civil lawsuit against UFC, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White, stemming from his match with Lesnar last July. After the fight, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar failed two drug tests — one that was administered nearly two weeks before the match, and one from the night of the fight — testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Lesnar was fined $250k and suspended for a year under UFC’s USADA drug-testing program. However, this amount was just 10% of Lesnar’s purse for the match.

In the summary of allegations — the full lawsuit can be read at WhiteBronco.com — Hunt alleges that “UFC and its agents have affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit, including being complicit in doping proliferation under the guise of advancing ‘the best anti-doping program in all of professional sports.’”

UFC granted Lesnar an exception to their typical drug-testing program, which requires drug-testing for four months prior to fights, allowing him to undergo just one month; Lesnar still did not pass all his tests.

Here is the juiciest allegation:

UFC President, WHITE, was a nine (9) percent owner of UFC prior to its sale to new ownership for approximately $4,200,000,000.00. WHITE will remain as president of the UFC and will retain a partial ownership interest. WHITE had a strong monetary motive (of approximately $360,000,000.00) to ensure the “success” of the landmark UFC 200 event, which occurred immediately prior to finalizing the sale of UFC, and to ensure the UFC’s high profile bout between LESNAR and HUNT would not be jeopardized regardless of doping violations.

The suit alleges that Hunt suffered severe physical injuries in the fight, as well as damage to his personal brand.

Hunt’s attorney Christina Denning told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that her client is seeking damages “in the millions.”

UFC did not immediately respond to ESPN’s request for comment.