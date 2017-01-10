NCAAB USA Today Sports

Michigan Basketball Fakes Campus Security Arrest to Give Dan Dakich's Son a Scholarship

Andrew Dakich is a senior basketball player at Michigan. A two-time Academic All-B1G student, Dakich was rewarded with a scholarship this week. John Beilein and the rest of the Michigan coaching staff decided to do one of those heartwarming surprises in front of the team by having campus security interrupt a team meeting to scare the hell out of Dakich.

Andrew’s dad, ball don’t lie historian / serial hot-taker Dan Dakich pointed out that his son should not have looked so nervous.

