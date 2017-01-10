Ronda Rousey Photographed For First Time Since Brutal Loss, After Her Home Was Vandalized

Ronda Rousey has seemingly fallen off the map after her brutal loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. She finally resurfaced on Monday to post a J.K. Rowling quote on Instagram, but it also appears she had a pretty awful incident occur that may have led to that post.

On Monday, Rousey emerged from her Venice Beach home and was snapped reacting to finding black graffiti on her home. The words are indecipherable, but the 29-year-old clearly did not look pleased.

The Rowling quote, posted below, led many to believe Rousey was not in a good place following her devastating, 48-second loss to Nunes.

Rousey hasn’t indicated whether she will ever fight again, but after back-to-back losses she’s clearly not what she once was. As crazy as this is to think about, Rousey hasn’t won a UFC fight since August 15, 2015. That’s almost 17 months. The woman who was once the face of mixed martial arts has all but disappeared from the sport.

Hopefully this is just a bump in the road for Rousey and she finds a new path.