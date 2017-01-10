This 3-on-3 League With Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, and Jason Williams Sounds Dope!

Allen Iverson is among a group of prominent NBA players set to be a player/coach in BIG3, a new halfcourt 3-on-3 league that is going to launch this summer, Woj reports. The league’s commissioner is Roger Mason, and Ice Cube is one of the backers. Other players involved include:

Among other players committed to the half-court league, which is set to travel throughout eight cities and venues this summer: Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams.

This sounds like a lot of fun! I’m not going to sit here and pooh-pooh baseball, but it’s not an activity where we can really gather and gawk on social media, at least not on a national basis. There aren’t a lot of great activities in the summer for us us sports fans to do that with. If this league gets a TV deal, it should make for some really fun content.

The one caveat is that the league administrators better be devoting all of their karma and lucky star praying that Iverson upholds his commitment to this. The other players are formidable, but Iverson has been the one grabbing all the headlines today. Here’s hoping he can be a good ambassador for what on paper appears to be a very promising idea.

