Trading Odell Beckham Isn't Crazy, Given All the Team's Holes

Odell Beckham is a game-breaking wide receiver, one of the fastest players in the NFL, and after three impressive seasons, he’s on pace to compete with all of Jerry Rice’s records.

But given the comments from his QB (“Maybe he put too much pressure on himself“) and General Manager (“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things he does … it’s time for him to grow … He’s gotta be responsible”) after New York’s 38-13 drubbing in Green Bay, what if the Giants asked: Do we really want to pay Odell Beckham to be a celebrity wide receiver? His rookie contract is up after next season, and he’s going to want Top 3 wide receiver money. On the field, he’s earned what these guys have gotten:

AJ Green: $15 million a year ($26.7 million guaranteed)

Julio Jones: $14.25 million a year ($35.5 million guaranteed)

Demaryius Thomas: $14 million a year ($35 million guaranteed)

But how much do wide receivers matter?

Take your mind out of Madden mode. Out of fantasy mode. Green’s Bengals haven’t gotten out of first round of the playoffs. Jones signed his extension in August of 2015; he’ll play in his first playoff game since that deal was signed this weekend. On Denver’s Super Bowl run last year, Thomas caught seven passes for 60 yards … in three games. (Thomas was the only Broncos player to show up in the blowout Super Bowl loss to Seattle – he had 13 catches for 118 yards and a TD).

This is not to diminish wide receivers. But it’s putting things in perspective. Tom Brady won Super Bowls throwing to Deion Branch and David Givens and Troy Brown. Eli Manning beat the Patriots throwing to David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Hakeem Nicks and Plaxico Burress.

Would Eli Manning rather have a mountain of a left tackle who is an All-Pro for the next four years, or a celebrity wide receiver who cares deeply about being a star, and lighting up social media? Think about the benefits of figuring out the left tackle solution: Eli’s career extended, helps the running game, helps control time of possession (Giants were 29th), helps take pressure of the rapidly-improving defense.

I can’t imagine the Giants extending Beckham this summer; it’s a long offseason, who knows what shenanigans Beckham will get into?