VIDEO: Alabama Fan Punches Television

Clemson beat Alabama to win the National Championship Game on Monday. This Alabama fan standing in front of his television who kept pointing at Deshaun Watson and shouting “you ain’t s–t” was able to do nothing to stop the loss. So he punched his television.

Staged? Maybe, but you can’t deny this guy actually punched a television and smashed the screen. This is why you always buy extra on Black Friday. Otherwise you can’t go viral after a big game. At least not without shelling full retail the next day.