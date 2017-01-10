VIDEO: Anthony Davis Could Be the Latest Victim of Knicks Crumbling Season

Anthony Davis, one of the 35 known unicorns in the NBA’s 2017 ecosystem, had himself a game on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Most of the attention today surrounds Derrick Rose’s still unexplained disappearance, but don’t let that distract from Davis putting up 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes through three quarters. And ignore Carmelo Anthony’s league-leading third ejection because Anthony Davis is incredible. Just, pay no attention to the Knicks in general. They are bad and do bad things.

40 points, 18 rebounds & 3 blocks for @AntDavis23 in just 29 minutes of action for the @PelicansNBA! #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/Tu6cWArkO4 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2017

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, who are 9 games below .500, but have climbed within a game of the 8-seed in the West, Davis suffered a new injury against the Knicks.

X-rays were negative and the initial prognosis was a hip pointer. Still, anytime Anthony Davis goes flying into the stands Pelicans fans should hold their breath. When he limps back to the bench after going flying into the stands, that’s usually worse.

Davis has missed just 1 game this season because of a thigh injury. He also sat one game for rest. The Pelicans have 45 games remaining in their season and Davis has already played in 37. He’s never played more than 68 games in a season. If he misses any time – the Pelicans don’t play again until Thursday – this will just add to the wide variety of minor injuries he’s suffered since he came into the league in 2012. Davis is either extremely fragile or extremely unlucky. Getting flagrantly fouled by Kyle O’Quinn right before he was about to leave a blowout win certainly qualifies for the later category.