5 Things To Know About New Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott is reportedly set to become the new head coach of the Buffalo Bills. The 42-year-old is anything but a household name so we figured we should give you a brief rundown of who and what McDermott is. Here’s a look at five fast facts about the Bills’ new head coach.

The #Bills are finalizing the hire of new coach Sean McDermott now. He's been offered the job and will take it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSlneet) January 11, 2017

1. He is an experienced, successful defensive coordinator

McDermott has spent the last six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. He was hired in 2011 when Ron Rivera took over as the team’s head coach. He spent the two previous seasons (2009-10) as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

2. He played safety at William and Mary

McDermott was born in Omaha, Nebraska but went to La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. He went on to earn a bachelor’s in finance at William and Mary while being named an All-Atlantic 10 Conference safety on the football team. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the school in 1998.

3. He had famous teammates in college

McDermott walked on to the William and Mary football squad and was teammates with both former All-Pro safety (and current inmate) Darren Sharper and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Who knew William and Mary was such an NFL hotbed?

4. He was a two-time national champion wrestler in high school

While at La Salle College High School, McDermott was a nationally heralded wrestler. He was a two-time All-Catholic and National Prep School Champion at 171 pounds. He went undefeated in 75 consecutive matches over two seasons and was named the Philadelphia Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer Wrestler of the Year. He was also selected for the USA High School Wrestling Tournament.

5. Sports are a family business

McDermott’s father was a college football coach at West Chester and Ursinus, while his brother Tim is also deeply involved in Pennsylvania sports. Tim McDermott is the chief business officer for the Philadelphia Union, after spending three years in the Philadelphia 76ers organization and a stint as chief marketing officer for the Eagles and Washington Capitals.