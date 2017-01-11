5 Things To Know About New Denver Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph

Vance Joseph has agreed to become the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Here are a few things you should know about Denver’s new head man.

It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

1. He’s from Louisiana but has Colorado ties

Born and raised in Marrero, Louisiana, Joseph went to college at the University of Colorado. He was a quarterback and running back for the Buffaloes from 1990 through 1995. He also had several stints as a football coach at Colorado, as a graduate assistant from 1999 to 2001 and as the defensive backs coach from 2002 to 2003.

2. He was a star athlete in high school

Joseph was a multi-sport star for Archbishop Shaw High School. As a quarterback he led the Eagles to the 1987 Class AAAA football state title as a junior, and they were runners-up in 1988. As a guard on the basketball team he led Archbishop Shaw to a Class AAAA state title in 1988-89.

3. He played two NFL seasons at defensive back

Joseph was largely a reserve player at Colorado and went undrafted. He was signed by the New York Jets in 1995 and switched to the defensive side of the ball. He played parts of two seasons for the Jets and Indianapolis Colts as a cornerback. He made six starts in 17 career games, recording two interceptions.

4. His one season as a defensive coordinator didn’t go well

The 44-year-old Joseph was a defensive backs coach in the NFL from 2005 through 2015, but finally got his first shot as a defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins this season. It didn’t go well.

The Dolphins finished 29th in the NFL in yards allowed (382.6 per game), 18th in points allowed (23.8 per game), and 30th in rushing yards allowed (140.4 per game). They were also 23rd in yards per play allowed (5.7).

5. His brothers are football coaches too

Joseph’s older brother Mickey was one of the nation’s top recruits as an option quarterback in high school and went to Nebraska to play for Tom Osborne. He accounted for 21 touchdowns as a junior but was injured for much of his senior season. Mickey is currently the running backs coach at Louisiana Tech.

Joseph’s younger brother Terry is also a coach. He’s currently the defensive backs coach at Texas A&M after previously holding the same position at Nebraska, Tennessee and Louisiana Tech.