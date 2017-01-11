Chargers Set To Announce Move To Los Angeles According To Report

The San Diego Chargers will be no more as soon as Thursday according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter claims the Chargers plan to announce their move to Los Angeles, ending their 55-year run in “America’s Finest City.”

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

When reached for comment the lifelong Chargers fan typing this said, “Good riddance and I hope they fail miserably.”

If this report is true, Dean Spanos and his family have made a horrendous decision that will haunt the franchise for years. They are headed to Los Angeles to play second-fiddle to the Rams and be tenants in Stan Kroenke’s garish new stadium. The move only makes sense if Spanos plans to sell the team, which he denies.

Los Angeles didn’t have an NFL team for more than 20 years and welcomed one back with a lukewarm reception. Now the Chargers, who no one wants in Los Angeles, will join them. The NFL’s long-time LA wet dream may soon become an overcrowded nightmare.