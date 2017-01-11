DeMarcus Cousins is the Only Person Who Wants DeMarcus Cousins to Stay in Sacramento

DeMarcus Cousins is on the verge of great riches. Cousins is scheduled to be a free agent after next season, but this summer he’ll be eligible for a mega max deal worth over $200 million under the new collective bargaining agreement. Who will pay him all that money? The Kings probably. Because DeMarcus Cousins loves Sacramento and wants to stay in Sacramento. Everyone else in Sacramento? Less so…

The first reporter tries to avoid the question but the second reporter – Andy Furillo, who upset Boogie in December – admits he’d like to see him leave. Sacramento shows no sign of waking up from this nightmare. And in case you think its just the media, here’s Darren Collison yelling at Cousins during a timeout.