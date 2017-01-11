Ex-NBA Player Accused of Breaking into Sleeping Woman's House, Fondling Her Butt

If you’re like me, you have no memory of Orien Green’s NBA career, but he played in 131 games between 2005 and 2008, averaging 3.2 points per game for the Celtics his rookie year, which turned out to be his best year.

Now, according to TMZ, Green has been arrested in Florida.

Ex-NBA player Orien Greene — a 2005 2nd round pick — was arrested in Florida on Monday morning after officials say he snuck into 2 homes and rubbed a sleeping woman’s butt. Yeah … creepy.

Here’s Greene in action when he was in the D-League.

A native of Gainesville, Fla., Greene began his college career at Florida before transferring to Louisiana-Lafayette. He was the 53rd overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft .