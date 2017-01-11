Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered Conor McGregor $15 Million

Floyd Mayweather, a retired boxer, appeared on multiple ESPN programs today. Mayweather dodged questions about domestic violence, calling incidents like the one that sent him to jail “obstacles” and repeating the mantra that only God can judge him. So why was he there?

To fan the flames of Conor McGregor rumors, I guess. Just yesterday I tweeted that things were all quiet on that front. I must have felt a disturbance in the Force.

Feel like we haven't had any Mayweather – McGregor talk lately. Think we're due for someone to say something stupid. — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) January 10, 2017

The next thing you know, there’s news that Mayweather is headed to Bristol for a trip through the ESPN car wash. When he stopped on First Take, Stephen A. Smith shouted at him until he offered McGregor $15 million and an undisclosed split on the pay-per-view money. Sure. Why not.

McGregor responded with some tweets. Now we wait for him to come on ESPN and say he’s the one who deserves the $100 million. At this point, I’m not sure what any of this is actually meant to promote because they’re never going to fight.