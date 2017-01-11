Sixers Send Media Shirley Temple Ingredients To Help Joel Embiid's All-Star Game Push

Joel Embiid is getting a big push in the NBA All-Star Game vote sweepstakes from his team, with a little help from his favorite beverage.

In a move to encourage media members to vote for Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are sending them the ingredients and instructions for how to make Shirley Temples. Embiid famously named the libation his signature beverage.

Creative: The @sixers are sending the media ingredients to make Shirley Temples, @JoelEmbiid's favorite drink, in All-Star vote campaign pic.twitter.com/sru7HWnEzG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

That’s a pretty creative idea, and it’s nice to see the Sixers actually have the chance to get behind a player as a legit All-Star. Embiid, technically still in his rookie season, is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in just 25.0 minutes per game. His PER of 23.38 ranks 21st in the NBA.

Embiid is currently fourth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in votes. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Love are the only guys ahead of him on the list.

Let’s make Embiid an All-Star, the kid has earned it after two years on the shelf with persistent foot injuries. Also, Shirley Temples are delicious, who wouldn’t vote for them?