Sixers Send Media Shirley Temple Ingredients To Help Joel Embiid's All-Star Game Push

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 26: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center on October 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Thunder defeated the 76ers 103-97. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid is getting a big push in the NBA All-Star Game vote sweepstakes from his team, with a little help from his favorite beverage.

In a move to encourage media members to vote for Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are sending them the ingredients and instructions for how to make Shirley Temples. Embiid famously named the libation his signature beverage.

That’s a pretty creative idea, and it’s nice to see the Sixers actually have the chance to get behind a player as a legit All-Star. Embiid, technically still in his rookie season, is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in just 25.0 minutes per game. His PER of 23.38 ranks 21st in the NBA.

Embiid is currently fourth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in votes. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Love are the only guys ahead of him on the list.

Let’s make Embiid an All-Star, the kid has earned it after two years on the shelf with persistent foot injuries. Also, Shirley Temples are delicious, who wouldn’t vote for them?

