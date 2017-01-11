Michigan State's Izzone Chants "Grayson Allen" at Minnesota Player After Miles Bridges Gets Tripped

Got to love the "Grayson Allen 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻" chant after Bridges gets tripped. pic.twitter.com/B8Am5TriLJ — Dom Garrett (@DomGarrett) January 12, 2017

Grayson Allen was involved in another incident on Wednesday night — and Duke didn’t even have a game.

After Michigan State freshman Miles Bridges was accidentally tripped by Minnesota’s Dupree McBrayer, members of the Izzone showered the opposing player with chants of “Gray-son Al-len.”

It was pretty clever. It was also terrible news for Allen because it suggests his name has become a synonym for trip, to be invoked when dirty play occurs. I could definitely see this becoming a trend. Allen truly has the ideal name for such chants. A two-syllable first name and two syllable surname is great when things are going good, but a curse when things aren’t.

