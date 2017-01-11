Noah Syndergaard Jokes About Bartolo Colon, Chase Utley on Instagram

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard shared a fake mixtape on his Instagram account this evening.

Baseball fans have to wish this was a real project because it would be awesome to hear his rendition of some of these imaginary tracks.

Thanks to @neweracap for helping me drop the hottest mixtape of 2017 A photo posted by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

The highlights include “Utley Sucks” about the 2015 NLDS incident against the Los Angeles Angeles Dodgers and “Big Sexy Betrayal” about Bartolo Colon.

Syndergaard and Colon had a well-documented bromance and he was devastated on Twitter when “Big Sexy” signed with the Atlanta Braves during the recent MLB offseason.

The Mets pitcher has publicly admonished “The Wave” on multiple occasions as it causes unbearable distractions for the flamethrower.

He has also admitted that he is terrified of mascots and was once chewed out by his teammate David Wright for eating lunch during a scrimmage.

Syndergaard has one of the best social media personalities in the baseball community — but this is one of his best posts yet as it combines all of his best jokes into one.

UPDATE: The idea for the “mixtape” came from @NotDWright and the edit was made by @MLBSignGirls. Syndergaard, however, did not provide a hat tip to either on his Instagram post.