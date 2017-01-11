Roundup: PC Crowd Goes After Ryan Gosling's Speech; Jerry Seinfeld's White House Problem & Girl Tries to Leap Subway Platform

Priyanka Chopra, the star of Quantico … you can get a ticket for heating your car in the driveway? … it’s hiring season at MGM in Vegas ahead of pool season … “Dundalk man barricades self in house over grilled cheese dispute” … mercifully, it’s over for Marissa Mayer on the board at Yahoo … “After racist note on receipt, no tip, employee would still serve couple” … the PC crowd is the worst: We’re now ripping Ryan Gosling for a great speech at the Golden Globes? … this one’s for Jerry Maguire fans … “Inside the Sickening World of Puppy Mills” … Jerry Seinfeld’s birth name is ‘Jerome,’ and his ID had Jerry, and he had trouble at the White House … good news about the economy! “U.S. Small-Business Optimism Index Surges by Most Since 1980” … philanthropist gives away the last of his billion dollar fortune … there’s no win in tweeting, ask this MTV writer …

Odell Beckham put his team in a bad spot with his actions last week – it was more than the Miami trip – and it came back to bite him. Also, Kevin Durant vs Draymond Green. [Full 3-Hour Show; Fox Sports Radio 30-Minute Podcast]

Thought it was best to save this for after the title game: “Alabama Trounces Clemson and Everybody Else in the College Football Money Game.” [Bloomberg]

Powerful story on how CTE led to a former high school football player killing himself at the age of 24. [GQ]

Terrific longread about how Alabama hired Nick Saban in January 2007. [Saturday Down South]

Good political longform: The story of covering Election Night 2016. Sidenote: I had a rec league basketball game, and from the other team to the friends and family there, it’s all anyone was talking about. [CNN]

Confession: I really like it when John Feinstein writes about college basketball. As much as anyone, really. Great read on Tom Izzo. [Washington Post]

This is funny: Nick Saban bought a Mercedes dealership in Nashville. [Tennessean]

It’s better that the Warriors have their 4th quarter issues now, with 40 games to work them out. [Mercury News]

Hope this girl is OK, because hitting your face on the subway platform looks very painful.

Breaking: Gerald Green can still get up. He turns 31 this month.