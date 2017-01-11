USA Today Sports

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Roundup: PC Crowd Goes After Ryan Gosling's Speech; Jerry Seinfeld's White House Problem & Girl Tries to Leap Subway Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares' Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. For more information visit musicares.org. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Priyanka Chopra, the star of Quantico … you can get a ticket for heating your car in the driveway? … it’s hiring season at MGM in Vegas ahead of pool season … “Dundalk man barricades self in house over grilled cheese dispute” … mercifully, it’s over for Marissa Mayer on the board at Yahoo … “After racist note on receipt, no tip, employee would still serve couple” … the PC crowd is the worst: We’re now ripping Ryan Gosling for a great speech at the Golden Globes? … this one’s for Jerry Maguire fans … “Inside the Sickening World of Puppy Mills” … Jerry Seinfeld’s birth name is ‘Jerome,’ and his ID had Jerry, and he had trouble at the White House … good news about the economy! “U.S. Small-Business Optimism Index Surges by Most Since 1980” … philanthropist gives away the last of his billion dollar fortune … there’s no win in tweeting, ask this MTV writer … 

Odell Beckham put his team in a bad spot with his actions last week – it was more than the Miami trip – and it came back to bite him. Also, Kevin Durant vs Draymond Green. [Full 3-Hour Show; Fox Sports Radio 30-Minute Podcast]

Thought it was best to save this for after the title game: “Alabama Trounces Clemson and Everybody Else in the College Football Money Game.” [Bloomberg]

Powerful story on how CTE led to a former high school football player killing himself at the age of 24. [GQ]

Terrific longread about how Alabama hired Nick Saban in January 2007. [Saturday Down South]

Good political longform: The story of covering Election Night 2016. Sidenote: I had a rec league basketball game, and from the other team to the friends and family there, it’s all anyone was talking about. [CNN]

Confession: I really like it when John Feinstein writes about college basketball. As much as anyone, really. Great read on Tom Izzo. [Washington Post]

This is funny: Nick Saban bought a Mercedes dealership in Nashville. [Tennessean]

It’s better that the Warriors have their 4th quarter issues now, with 40 games to work them out. [Mercury News]

Hope this girl is OK, because hitting your face on the subway platform looks very painful.

Breaking: Gerald Green can still get up. He turns 31 this month.

