Spring Training Says No to Tebow

The Tim Tebow Baseball Experience has his another snag.

After hitting .194 in the Arizona Fall League, the 29-year-old Tebow learned today he was not among the 13 players invited to spring training with the New York Mets, the New York Daily News reported.

Back in November, [Mets general manager Sandy] Alderson laughed when asked about the extremely remote possibility, saying, “I don’t want to get into it right now. The guy is going through a warp-speed development process. Who knows what’s going to happen in the end.”

Tebow’s baseball career isn’t over, necessarily. If he wants to, he should be able to attend spring training with one of the Mets’ minor league affiliates.

Until then …