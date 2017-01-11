The Chargers Are Moving to Los Angeles, According to Report

This moment has long seemed inevitable, but the San Diego Chargers are soon to be the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chargers set to announce they now are moving to Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN…. https://t.co/eugPYGUBEd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

The Chargers were originally the Los Angeles Chargers when they debuted in 1960. They moved to San Diego the next year and have been there ever since.

The Chargers have notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and other league owners, of their intent to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, sources said. But as one league source cautioned Thursday night, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has yet to send a formal relocation letter to the NFL, yet to notify public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego of the team’s move, or even tell the members of the San Diego organization about his plans. The source insisted nothing is final.

The franchise has one conference championship, which came in 1994 and resulted in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.