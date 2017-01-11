Tre Mason Arrested For Police ATV Chase 6-Months Later

Tre Mason was arrested on Tuesday according to TMZ. Thankfully for Mason and his family, it wasn’t a new incident. The arrest stemmed from the ATV chase he led police on back in July. You may remember he stayed in the house while his mother told police at her door that her son was suffering from CTE. That was one of many times police were called to Mason’s home in 2016. Mason didn’t play in 2016 and at the time of the ATV chase, the Rams hadn’t heard from him since the 2015 season ended.
