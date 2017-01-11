VIDEO: Bench Door Won't Be Suspended For Tripping NHL Player
By:
Stephen Douglas | 1 minute ago
Patrick Eaves and his beautiful beard suffered a freak injury during Tuesday’s Stars – Ducks game. Eaves was checked into the boards near his own bench and the door wasn’t shut all the way. Eaves suffered a hip pointer and had to be helped off the ice.
Eaves will be OK. The bench door should be suspended, even if it was unintentional.
VIDEO
NHL
