VIDEO: Bench Door Won't Be Suspended For Tripping NHL Player

CALGARY, AB - NOVEMBER 10: Patrick Eaves #18 of the Dallas Stars in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on November 10, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Patrick Eaves and his beautiful beard suffered a freak injury during Tuesday’s Stars – Ducks game. Eaves was checked into the boards near his own bench and the door wasn’t shut all the way. Eaves suffered a hip pointer and had to be helped off the ice. Eaves will be OK. The bench door should be suspended, even if it was unintentional.

