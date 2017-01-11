VIDEO: Dwight Howard Dabbed on Jeremy Lin, Crowd Seems Unimpressed

Last night’s Atlanta Hawks – Brooklyn Nets game was a fun reminder of three things that used to be pretty popular in America – Jeremy Lin, Dwight Howard and dabbing. Those three phenomenons came together for one brilliant moment in Brooklyn on Tuesday night when Howard faked out Lin with a handshake and dabbed on him. The crowd seemed very unimpressed. Which is impressive when you consider what it would take to entertain people attending a Hawks – Nets game in the middle of the week in January.