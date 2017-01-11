Wade Phillips, Aaron Donald, and Robert Quinn Would Be a Dangerous Combo for the NFC West

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing. Arguably as significant a free agent as any prospective head coaching hire is Wade Phillips, whose prowess as defensive coordinator was a major factor in the Broncos’ Super Bowl victory.

Adam Schefter just dropped this nugget about Sean McVay, the Washington offensive coordinator who is set for his second interview with the Rams:

If Sean McVay lands the Rams' HC job, his top option for DC would be Broncos DC Wade Phillips, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2017

My gut feeling is that this would be a very formidable combination. While McVay may not be the splashy hire Stan Kroenke would need to move luxury suites and tens of thousands of PSLs, McVay is just 30 years old and has had a swift ascent up the coaching ranks. Phillips could mentor him in the administration aspects of the job, and oh by the way, do wonders with the pieces already there on the Rams defense.

Phillips has had a hand in the development of some of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history — Von Miller, JJ Watt, Bruce Smith, and Reggie White. What he’d accomplish with Aaron Donald — a veritable beast already — and Robert Quinn would be ferocious.

The Rams are conspicuously lacking a viable QB, but if McVay and Phillips are ultimately paired with the Rams, my prediction is that this would at least contend for the playoffs in 2017.

Correction: This story originally misstated that Wade Phillips was the defensive coordinator in the Broncos’ early 2014 Super Bowl loss.