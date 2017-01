Reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry looked very un-MVP-like for a few seconds during Golden State’s victory over Miami. Curry tried to do the right thing by taking a charge against a hard-charging James Johnson at the end of the first quarter. It didn’t work.

Discretion is the better part of valor and there’s no honor to gained in the first quarter of a regular season NBA game. Curry’s got to realize that. The man has a family and, more importantly, a BRAND to protect.