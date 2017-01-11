West Virginia Stormed the Court After Beating Underdog Baylor

Baylor, the No. 1 team in college basketball, was an underdog against No. 10 West Virginia on Tuesday night in Morgantown. West Virginia proceeded to go out and spank Baylor by 21 points. Following the game, West Virginia moved to No. 2 in the KenPom rankings while Baylor sits at No. 9. Just so many good reasons to storm the court after beating a team they were expected to beat.

Look, beating Baylor is a big deal for any school. Baylor’s proud basketball tradition includes a trip to the Final Four in 1950 followed by one NCAA tournament appearance in the next 55 years. They won the NIT in 2013. If not for the court storming this momentous victory just wouldn’t have been so damn memorable. Just like that awesome moment when that ranked team beat the No. 1 team last week. Remember that?