Arizona State's Torian Graham Flipped Off Arizona Students Before Game

Torian Graham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are clearly not fans of Arizona’s students. On Thursday before the two teams clashed on the hardwood Graham introduced himself to some fans courtside by shooting them the old “double bird.”

Check it out:

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they’re No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

Awww, he’s just letting them know they’re No. 1. Twice. Now that’s sportsmanship!

A few days ago ASU coach Bobby Hurley got in on the love fest during his postgame speech after a win over Colorado. While addressing his team, Hurley dropped a “F****** Tucson.”

#ASU HC Bobby Hurley addressing the #SunDevils postgame after W vs #CU…wait til Sean Miller & @APlayersProgram gets wind of this…😂😂😂💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/EWMcNNfaww — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) January 6, 2017

Classy guy.

Sean Miller and the Wildcats are having the last word tonight though, they lead their rivals 66-49 midway through the second half.