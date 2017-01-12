Everyone Is Already Blasting Dean Spanos And The "Los Angeles Chargers"

Dean Spanos and the San Diego Chargers have officially announced their intention to relocate to Los Angeles and, whew boy, the sports world is laying into everything about the move.

First, Spanos penned an incredibly poorly-written letter addressed to…I guess the world? In it he gave a quick head-nod to San Diego before lauding Los Angeles. It was nothing less than a slap in the face to the city that has been home to his franchise for 55 years.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Even his old employee, former Pro Bowl center Nick Hardwick was in disbelief that Spanos didn’t even bother to address local media or give an interview:

I’m disgusted too Nick.

Colin Cowherd went off on Spanos for his conduct today during his show. I couldn’t agree with his take more:

Next, the Chargers released a ridiculous “new logo” that was essentially the Dodgers logo with a tail on it. The Internet, and other sports teams went absolutely HAM on it.

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

@TBLightning you said you'd call. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 12, 2017

We're not ones to fall behind the times. pic.twitter.com/IUuKvO2KUk — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) January 12, 2017

Alright let's try out this #Chargers logo thing. Add a lightning bolt and…. Uncle Sam has super powers! pic.twitter.com/voo9PzQpjJ — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) January 12, 2017

This was hilariously accurate:

The Chargers' new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there's a football game but the movie isn't about football. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017

Based on the quality of their new logo, the Chargers literally decided to move to L.A. last night. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2017

After hours of mocking the ridiculous, low-rent new logo, the NFL pulled the original tweet down and covered itself by saying it wasn’t actually the team’s new official logo.

Even Bayern Munich got in on the mocking:

BREAKING: #FCBayern will NOT be relocating to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QJpbxHYEUM — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) January 12, 2017

The night before the move became official, Bill Plaschke wrote a column in which he spelled out how Los Angeles felt about the Chargers: “We. Don’t. Want. You.”

Plaschke was right. Today’s move was met with little more than a shrug in Los Angeles. There were no celebrations, no parade and no welcome wagon. After being little better than a hermit for the last five years in San Diego, Spanos was suddenly all over television in his new town. I wasn’t the only one to notice, nor the only one to laugh at how terrible he is on camera:

@MartyCaswell Not even LA can do charisma implants — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) January 13, 2017

Interesting that Dean Spanos was more accessible on Day One in L.A. than he was for the last three years in San Diego. — Jim Alexander (@Jim_Alexander) January 13, 2017

Also, it should shock no one that Spanos was completely oblivious to the type of criticism he would receive for moving the franchise:

Spanos seemed stung by criticism in San Diego: "It's awful. I'm human, like anybody else. I have emotions." — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 13, 2017

Aw, Dean I feel really bad for you…I guess I never considered how breaking millions of fans’ hearts must have been really rough on you.

A pair of former fan-favorite Chargers joined Hardwick in piling on the franchise for leaving its fans high and dry:

Chargers leaving is TERRIBLE. Sad day for everyone who supported the chargers. City and people are amazing. SD will always be my home!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 12, 2017

The LA Chargers don't even sound right. Sad day for the city of San Diego. — Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) January 12, 2017

In the end the message was simple: the Chargers leaving for Los Angeles makes sense to only one person, Dean Spanos. It’s a joke and he will reap what he has sown when the move blows up in his face. And it will blow up in his face.