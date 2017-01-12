Los Angeles Chargers Add Bayonet to Dodgers' Logo, Call It a Day

The Chargers have moved to Los Angeles and have a new logo. And it looks a lot like the Los Angeles Dodgers logo. The once-bright yellow lightning bolt that’s been the synonymous with the franchise for decades has been severely muted in both color and size. A small white bayonet at the tip of the L is all that remains.

This more looks like a logo for a Dodgers-branded energy drink or chyron in an arcade baseball game that didn’t have licensing rights and wanted to be edgy. Other than that, total home run.