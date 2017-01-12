Michael Floyd Says Move to Foxborough Good for Him, Ends Interview When Asked if He's Had a Drink in New England

Exactly one month ago, Michael Floyd was arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, Arizona, after returning home from a game in Miami. He was passed out at the wheel of a car at an intersection, and reportedly blew a .217. The Arizona Cardinals released him later that week and the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers.

So we are so early in this process for Floyd, who was also suspended while at Notre Dame for a DUI in 2011. He hasn’t even had his preliminary hearing in Arizona for the DUI.

Nevertheless, he’s talking the talk when it comes to keeping his head down, now that he’s part of the Patriot Way.

“It’s great to be strictly focused on the playbook and getting to learn this offense for sure. That takes up most of my time, really.”

Floyd also said he hasn’t even been to Boston (less than 25 miles away): “I don’t want to,” he said. “I’m not into going sightseeing. I don’t really care. I’m here for one reason.”

And he talked about the smaller community of Foxborough: “I like it. It’s kind of a place for me. Not too many things to do around here. That’s good for me.”

However, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe also noted this in the story that Floyd didn’t answer a follow-up on if he was still drinking:

He doesn’t want to talk about the arrest. When asked if he has had a drink of alcohol since coming to New England, Floyd ended the interview. Before that, he said he’s living a simple life right now.

Here’s your reminder that one can drink in smaller towns just as much as in big cities, and that if you are going to talk about how focused you are, and things are different, then you can expect to get asked about the reason you are there.