Petition to Get Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Banned from Calling Green Bay Packers Games Seems Unlikely to Succeed

The Green Bay Packers are a perennial power in NFC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman comprise Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team. These realities are creating an unbearable situation for over 24,000 Packers fans who simply can’t sit idly by as Buck and Aikman do anything but heap effusive praise on Aaron Rodgers & Co.

These people have banded together in support of a petition to get the broadcasting duo banned from calling “Green Bay Packer’s” games.

This is a petition to get Joe Buck and Troy Aikman banned from announcing/commentating on the Green Bay Packers. On behalf of the Green Bay Packers fans across the world, we would like action taken to prohibit them from giving their constant negative input about our team. We are sick of the biased announcing always coming from them.

The petition will be delivered to the NFL, Roger Goodell (himself), FOX News (why?), and the FOX Broadcasting Company in hopes to enact change.

In short, the whole thing is a giant waste of everyone’s time. Buck and Aikman will be on the call when the Packers travel to Dallas this weekend. They’ll be on the call should the Packers advance to the NFC Championship. And they’ll be on the call should the Packers play in Super Bowl LI.

This petition isn’t worth the free internet paper it’s printed on.

One should be so lucky to have Buck and Aikman providing the soundtrack to a deep postseason run. There are plenty of franchises that would gladly accept some mild in-game criticism for making the playoffs year in and year out.

It’s hard to believe there are people out there who think these two have any rooting interest in Packers games. One would have to conveniently ignore every piece of flowing adoration Buck’s spoken about Rodgers over the last decade. He’s not exactly been a like a emotionally constipated dad withholding praise.

If anything, these triggered Packers fans should want Aikman and Buck involved as they were back in Super Bowl XLV.

Anyway, here’s hoping these self-styled victims can find their remote’s mute button before Sunday.