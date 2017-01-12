Roundup: Ezekiel Elliott in Car Crash, Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson, CHiPs Trailer

Katheryn Winnick … Arrested Development almost back again … the Senate has taken the first step towards repealing Obamacare … scientists building animal fart database … Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are dating … 17 people arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian … the ridiculous photo of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson is a good start to the year … Coen brothers planning to do a TV western … the CIA may have been trolled by 4chan … down with growlers … teen who pretended to be a doctor tried to buy a Jaguar in Virginia … Woody Harrelson will be in a Star Wars movie …

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car crash but he’s OK. [WFFA]

Sean McDermott takes the Bills head coaching job. Good luck with that. [ESPN]

Carmelo Anthony had some nice things to say about Joel Embiid trusting the process. [CSN Philly]

Anybody heard from Phil Jackson? [Washington Post]

Carl Edwards won’t race in 2017. [FOX Sports]

Tom Brady doesn’t like playing against Vince Wilfork. [WEEI]

An oral history of the 8-hour OJ Simpson documentary. [Wired]

What athlete would you name your child after?

Here’s the trailer for the new CHiPs movie. I know this is what we’ve all been waiting for.

Gus is back on Breaking Bad.

Dogs in the Carrier Dome.