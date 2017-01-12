Sean McVay, the New Rams Head Coach, Is Younger Than A Lot of People

The Los Angeles Rams hired 30-year-old Sean McVay as their new head coach, going in a completely opposite direction from the last head coach, Jeff Fisher. McVay is the youngest head coach in NFL history at the time of his hiring.

Here are the youngest coaches at the time of their first head coaching hiring, since 1960:

Lane Kiffin, Oakland, 2007: 31 years, 8 months

Harland Svare, LA Rams, 1962: 31 years, 11 months

Raheem Morris, Tampa Bay, 2009: 32 years, 4 months

David Shula, Cincinnati, 1992: 32 years, 7 months

Josh McDaniel, Denver, 2009, 32 years, 8 months

John Madden, Oakland, 1969, 32 years, 10 months

Don Shula, Baltimore, 1963, 33 years

Al Davis, Oakland, 1962, 33 years, 6 months

The four youngest guys hired since the merger did not work out with their organizations. McVay will now try to buck that trend.

But let’s put McVay into perspective. Here are some other famous people who are older than the new Los Angeles head coach, who was still in utero during the Super Bowl Shuffle:

19 different NFL quarterbacks who started a game in 2016, from Matt Ryan to Tom Brady

LeBron James

Khloe Kardashian

Trey Songz (but not Odell Beckham, Jr.)

Prince Harry

Bruno Mars

Cristiano Ronaldo

Michael Phelps

Ciara

Kim Jong-Un

Macklemore

Anna Kendrick

Frankie Muniz

However, McVay is older than both Drake and Lindsay Lohan, by a few months.