Sean McVay, the New Rams Head Coach, Is Younger Than A Lot of People

The Los Angeles Rams hired 30-year-old Sean McVay as their new head coach, going in a completely opposite direction from the last head coach, Jeff Fisher. McVay is the youngest head coach in NFL history at the time of his hiring.
Here are the youngest coaches at the time of their first head coaching hiring, since 1960:
- Lane Kiffin, Oakland, 2007: 31 years, 8 months
- Harland Svare, LA Rams, 1962: 31 years, 11 months
- Raheem Morris, Tampa Bay, 2009: 32 years, 4 months
- David Shula, Cincinnati, 1992: 32 years, 7 months
- Josh McDaniel, Denver, 2009, 32 years, 8 months
- John Madden, Oakland, 1969, 32 years, 10 months
- Don Shula, Baltimore, 1963, 33 years
- Al Davis, Oakland, 1962, 33 years, 6 months
The four youngest guys hired since the merger did not work out with their organizations. McVay will now try to buck that trend.
But let’s put McVay into perspective. Here are some other famous people who are older than the new Los Angeles head coach, who was still in utero during the Super Bowl Shuffle:
- 19 different NFL quarterbacks who started a game in 2016, from Matt Ryan to Tom Brady
- LeBron James
- Khloe Kardashian
- Trey Songz (but not Odell Beckham, Jr.)
- Prince Harry
- Bruno Mars
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Michael Phelps
- Ciara
- Kim Jong-Un
- Macklemore
- Anna Kendrick
- Frankie Muniz
However, McVay is older than both Drake and Lindsay Lohan, by a few months.
