Stugotz and Le Batard Make Fun of Francesa for Confusing Sonics and Jazz With George Karl

George Karl was on The Dan Le Batard Show today after being on with Mike yesterday. To nobody’s surprise, they took a run at da Sports Pope. pic.twitter.com/1NCJjkHT3k — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 12, 2017

George Karl has been in the news and done so many interviews in the last month that he almost feels like my roommate. Who the hell knows how many book sales this has actually led to, but he’s got number 1 best seller in the basketball coaching category on Amazon so he’s got that going for him.

Anyways, two of his several thousand recent media appearances were with Mike Francesa and the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The former (below) featured an awkward spot where the Pope asked about Jordan pushing off Russell, when this obviously happened to the Jazz, not Karl’s Sonics. Karl corrected him. Stugotz and Le Batard (above) had some fun with the gaffe.

Francesa had former Sonics coach George Karl in studio today. I’m pretty sure he thought he was interviewing former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/wcXIZ2PmrZ — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 11, 2017

My personal opinion as a Francesa listener for over two decades is that he is on the air for over 30 hours a week during football season and he’s going to make mistakes like this from time to time. But, those mistakes are also funny. As the hourglass ticks on his WFAN tenure, we should all appreciate these moments.