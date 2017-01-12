VIDEO: All Hell Breaks Loose When News Anchor Realizes Everyone in 3-Shot is Wearing White

Tense minutes ensued after 9 News anchor Amber Sherlock realized that she, reporter Julie Snook, and guest, psychologist Sandy Rea, were all wearing white. Such a uniform color story would stand out on a 3-shot and Sherlock was not about to have her broadcast derailed by too much white. Taking charge of the situation, she insisted Snook put something else on and lamented that her warning wasn’t taken seriously two and a half hours prior.

Things got awkward enough that Rea jumped in and herself offered to change simply to end the tensions. But it persisted until someone presented Snook with a black jacket. To everyone’s credit, once that red light when on, it was all fake smiles and warm pleasantries. The average viewer would be completely oblivious to the off-camera circus had this extremely vital footage not found its way online.