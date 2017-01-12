VIDEO: John Wall and Jae Crowder Exchanged Slaps, Had to Be Separated

After the Celtics beat the Wizards 117-108 in Boston Wednesday night, Jae Crowder and John Wall got in each others’ faces. Crowder poked Wall on the nose, Wall got a quick slap in, and then the two continued to exchange pleasantries with each other while their teammates separated them.

If you ask Wall, Crowder started it. “Yeah. I was just standing there — just standing there,” Wall said, via CSN Mid-Atlantic. “I had just said, ‘What up?’ to [Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas] and then I was walking back toward my locker room.”

Crowder, meanwhile, pled ignorance. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I ain’t got no comment about that,” he said, via ESPN. “You want to talk about the game? Anyone want to talk about the game?”

According to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg, five police officers stood between the teams’ locker rooms to make sure the brief altercation did not further escalate.

Hopefully the NBA deities arrange for these two teams to meet in the playoffs because sports are more fun when there is genuine contempt.