Web.com Golfer Greg Eason Lost 32 Golf Balls During the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

The Web.com Tour’s Bahamas Great Exuma Classic was pretty crazy for a couple of days. The tournament saw winds up to 40 mph which wreaked havoc on the field. In fact, it was so bad that the cut line was 11 OVER par, which was the highest cut in Web.com Tour history.

Greg Eason may have had the worst professional tournament of his life. Eason says he started the tournament with 36 golf balls and after shooting 91-95 in the first two rounds, left with just four!

"I started with 36 golf balls. I ended with four."@GregEasonGolf may have shot 91-95, but he didn't quit. A lesson for us all. 👊 👌 pic.twitter.com/TxwbYpU114 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 10, 2017

That is quite an impressive feat, but looking at some of the videos below, it is easy to see how it could happen.

It's not about how you lose your hat. It's about how you recover. pic.twitter.com/r7sqZolEO6 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 9, 2017