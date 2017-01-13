ASU's Torian Graham Says His Middle Fingers to Arizona Student Section Were Response to Racial Slurs

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they're No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

Arizona State guard Torian Graham delivered a double-barreled middle finger salute to the Arizona student section before Thursday night’s game.

After scoring 18 points in a Sun Devils’ loss, Graham tweeted an apology for his actions.

“I apologies [sic] for my actions,” he wrote. “There was racial slurs said, and I didn’t react the right way as I should. My apologies to the ASU program.”

Graham then deleted his apology and allegations. An Arizona spokesperson told ESPN the university is “looking into it.”

Taking the charge down after posting does little to calm the situation. Once the claim is made, that’s it, the toothpaste is out of the tube. It’s not as if this story is going to simply blow over with the click of a mouse.

There’s no real way for this incident to have a happy ending. Arizona visits Tempe in March for the regular season finale. It’d be silly to think tensions will have cooled by then.