Justin Thomas Shoots 59 at the Sony Open, Only the Eighth Sub-60 Round in Tour History

Justin Thomas entered the Sony Open with two wins already this season. His first came at the CIMB Classic early in the wrap-around portion of the season in October and his second was last week at the SBS Tournament of Champions. It’s safe to say that Thomas has been playing some great golf early and he continued that at the Sony Open during the first round.

Thomas, who is 23, became not only the eighth player in PGA Tour history to break 60, but the youngest to do so. As Justin Ray of the Golf Channel notes, that is the equivalent of one round every 188,125 rounds played. Thomas also became the second player to make an eagle on the 18th hole to shoot 59; the other was David Duval and both won their previous tournaments at Kapalua.

Thomas is also the second player to shoot 59 with a bogey on the scorecard, which means he left at least a 58 out on the course.

Justin Thomas – Round 1 – Sony Open 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN 4 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 35 2 4 4 3 3 4 3 2 4 29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 35 3 3 4 2 4 4 3 4 3 30

Of course many will say, “Well he did it on a par 70 course,” and while that is true, the fact that this is the eighth time it has happened should tell you all you need to know about how remarkable that achievement is.

.@JustinThomas34 is the 1st player in PGA Tour history with multiple eagles in a sub-60 round — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 12, 2017

Thomas now enters the second round with a three stroke lead over Hudson Swafford and the rest of the field.