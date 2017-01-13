USA Today Sports

Lindsey Vonn's Skiing Comeback Includes a Dog

ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 12: Lindsey Vonn of USA at a press conference during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 12, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn was scheduled to make her World Cup comeback this weekend, but weather has put that in doubt. On Thursday, Vonn spoke with the press in Austria. Her dog was with her. The dog wore a sweater.

