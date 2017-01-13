Los Angeles Kings Twitter Expertly Trolled St. Louis Thursday Night

The Los Angeles Kings have long had one of the best social media accounts in sports with their outstanding work on Twitter. On Thursday, once again, the franchise went above and beyond to troll an opponent.

On the same day the San Diego Chargers skedaddled up Interstate 5 to Los Angeles, the Kings took a 2-0 lead over the St. Louis Blues in the first period. That led to the following, gut-punch of a tweet:

Los Angeles now leads St. Louis 2-0. …both in this game and in professional football teams. — #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017

OUCH.

That led to some great responses, like these:

But after their team took a 4-0 lead, even the Kings’ Twitter-minders had to give props to this counter-troll:

Respect.