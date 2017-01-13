USA Today Sports

Roundup: Very Rowdy Maid of Honor; Joe Biden's Big Surprise; Steve Harvey's Controversial Jokes

Maid of honor puts on performance for the ages at wedding, thanks to Fireball …Joe Biden surprised with Presidential Medal of Freedom … Not everyone loved Steve Harvey’s Asian jokes … Most popular Netflix show by state … The man behind ESPN’s The Undefeated … No plan is too crazy for the Browns to try … Is Mike London a football coach or a fashion cop … Joe Maddon says the ’17 Cubs are going to be authenticCharges against Joey Porter reduced … Bible study suspended after great doughnut debateKirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons engaged … Corey Lewandowski’s new gig …What did we learn from the Rex Tillerson hearingDerrick Rose fined West Virginia’s Country Roads never gets old … On pre-existing conditionsP.F. Chang’s has Chargers’ backAbout the MI6 spy who wrote the Trump dossier … Visa-free residency for Cubans ending … Why, yes, we need watches that tell us when we’re getting coldsKylie Jenner in a blond wig … Ben Carson didn’t have a great showingVery good golden retriever saves injured man from freezing …Hailey Baldwin.

Why so many journalists are mad at Buzzfeed for the Trump info dump. [Washington Post]

Sometimes the trolls must be fed. [The Comeback]

Vaccine commission comin’. [Politico]

Harrison Ford is the one true Indiana Jones. [NYDN]

Man stops caring about NFL. [Uproxx]

Dallas Stars with some solid Chargers trolling.

Pablo Sandoval is, you guessed it, in the best shape of his life.

Let’s check in on Carmelo Anthony.

Nada Surf — “Popular”

