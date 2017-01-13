Video: Isaiah Thomas Warms Up With His Son Before Celtics Game

Isaiah Thomas might be one of the most under-the-radar stars in the NBA. The 27-year-old Boston Celtics point guard was the final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has managed to build himself into an All-Star. The pint-sized Celtic is currently tied for fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.2 points per game), but he’ll definitely make more headlines for what happened Friday night.

Before the Celtics tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks, Thomas warmed up on the court with his son and put the boy through some dribbling drills.

Isaiah Thomas running drills with his son before tonight's game. https://t.co/dmVoYSDeoI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 13, 2017

The kid looks pretty good!

Thomas’ two sons have stolen the show at press conferences before:

So it’s not a surprise he’s got one of them on the court running drills before a game.