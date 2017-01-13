Video: Isaiah Thomas Warms Up With His Son Before Celtics Game

NBA USA Today Sports

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 6: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at TD Garden on January 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 110-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Isaiah Thomas might be one of the most under-the-radar stars in the NBA. The 27-year-old Boston Celtics point guard was the final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has managed to build himself into an All-Star. The pint-sized Celtic is currently tied for fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.2 points per game), but he’ll definitely make more headlines for what happened Friday night.

Before the Celtics tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks, Thomas warmed up on the court with his son and put the boy through some dribbling drills.

The kid looks pretty good!

Thomas’ two sons have stolen the show at press conferences before:

So it’s not a surprise he’s got one of them on the court running drills before a game.

