VIDEO: Joel Embiid Mimicked Triple H's Entrance, Continues to Be the Greatest

Joel Embiid is one sledgehammer away from going full Triple H. #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/6LLFs1hATy — Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) January 14, 2017

Joel Embiid recently reminisced on growing up a pro wrestling fan, and said his favorite grappler was Triple H. Triple H subsequently endorsed the gregarious 76ers big man for the All-Star vote (an honor that could help him land his long coveted date with Rihanna).

This evening, for a home game against the Hornets, Embiid got announced to Triple H’s Motorhead theme, and even did the big water spit.

Here’s looking forward to Embiid’s inevitable appearance on Raw this summer.