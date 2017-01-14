DeShawn Shead Goes Down With Non-Contact Leg Injury

DeShawn Shead, a fifth-year cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, went down with a non-contact knee injury in the third quarter of this afternoon’s game versus the Falcons. Matt Ryan was targeting receiver Taylor Gabriel on the play.

The Seahawks have officially announced Shead, who was shown on the sidelines walking with a pronounced limp, is questionable return with a knee injury; it is never a good sign when one of those non-contact situation happens. Shead was carted to the Seahawks locker room.