Dion Lewis took a kickoff 98 yards to the end zone for a touchdown, giving the New England a 14-3 lead over Houston. The Texans wasted no time finding the deep trouble they always seemed destined to find. It figures to be a long, unrewarding night for Bill O’Brien’s team.

Texans special teams coach Larry Izzo, a former Patriot, could not hide his displeasure.

That’s the ol’ “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed” look.