Playing the same school in different cities on the same night, the Florida International and UTEP men’s and women’s basketball teams played the same game, only the opposite.

It’s not that confusing, trust me.

The men’s game was in El Paso on Thursday, and the women’s game was at FIU, also on Thursday. Both games ended the same way:Β On a buzzer-beater, in overtime, to make the score 88-87. FIU won the women’s game, and UTEP won the men’s.

We woke up like this… πŸ‘‡πŸ€ pic.twitter.com/DsZXLOw6g9 — FIU W. Basketball (@FIUWBB) January 13, 2017

Here is video of Dominic Artis' game winner! Miners are victorious in double OT! #minerstrong pic.twitter.com/MZx2cGRbbK — UTEPMBB (@UTEP_MBB) January 13, 2017

What are the odds?