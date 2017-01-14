Jon Gruden Staying at ESPN, Denies Resisting Overtures of Colts Owner Jim Irsay

Jon Gruden was a football coach nearly a decade ago. These days he’s a broadcaster who gets very excited about stuff on Monday Night Football. He was 95-81 in 11 seasons as an NFL head coach, but because won a Super Bowl in 2002, many teams would love to have him take that job for their organization or school. Gruden’s latest suitor was the Indianapolis Colts.

They wanted him. He may have talked to them. He says he didn’t. The truth doesn’t really matter because he is staying at ESPN. His current contract runs through 2021.

Rumors true: Colts owner Jim Irsay did pursue Jon Gruden, but Gruden resisted overtures, league sources tell ESPN. Gruden staying in TV. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017